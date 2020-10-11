First Warning Forecast | Dry, warm days ahead before big drop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta finally exit the region, mainly dry weather will settle in for the week ahead. Temperatures will be on the warm side through Thursday, then a strong fall front brings much chillier air in time for the weekend.

Lingering showers will continue through early Saturday evening before fading by midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with areas of fog settling in. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Monday will start with clouds and areas of fog, then sunshine breaks out as the day goes on. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

A cold front crosses Monday night and brings a quick opportunity for scattered showers. Any rain will be over with by sunrise Tuesday. Expect some leftover clouds to start the day, followed by abundant sunshine in time for the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, rising to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasantly warm with a high in the mid 70s.

On Thursday, expect sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase towards the end. High temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees.

A strong cold front moves through Thursday night, bringing the opportunity for a few showers and, of course, much colder temperatures. Lows fall to the mid 40s Friday morning.

Under a partly cloudy sky, Friday will see high temperatures only rising to the upper 50s. A few lingering showers are possible, mainly during the morning hours.

Saturday morning will start with a deep chill as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s. Frost will be possible, even in the lower elevations. The afternoon will only warm to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Sunday as high temperatures rise back to the mid 60s.

