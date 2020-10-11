Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Dry, warm days ahead before big drop

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta finally exit the region, mainly dry weather will settle in for the week ahead. Temperatures will be on the warm side through Thursday, then a strong fall front brings much chillier air in time for the weekend.

Lingering showers will continue through early Saturday evening before fading by midnight. Expect a mostly cloudy sky overnight with areas of fog settling in. Low temperatures fall to near 60 degrees.

Monday will start with clouds and areas of fog, then sunshine breaks out as the day goes on. Expect a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon as high temperatures reach the upper 70s.

A cold front crosses Monday night and brings a quick opportunity for scattered showers. Any rain will be over with by sunrise Tuesday. Expect some leftover clouds to start the day, followed by abundant sunshine in time for the afternoon. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, rising to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and pleasantly warm with a high in the mid 70s.

On Thursday, expect sunshine for much of the day, though clouds increase towards the end. High temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees.

A strong cold front moves through Thursday night, bringing the opportunity for a few showers and, of course, much colder temperatures. Lows fall to the mid 40s Friday morning.

Under a partly cloudy sky, Friday will see high temperatures only rising to the upper 50s. A few lingering showers are possible, mainly during the morning hours.

Saturday morning will start with a deep chill as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s. Frost will be possible, even in the lower elevations. The afternoon will only warm to near 60 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Expect a mostly sunny sky on Sunday as high temperatures rise back to the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | More showers Sunday, then turning drier

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
As the remnants of former Hurricane Delta continue to near the region, another wave of rain will push through on Sunday. This will be followed by drier weather for much of the upcoming work and school week. However, a big swing in temperatures is expected towards the end of the week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers expected this weekend

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
The remnants of former Hurricane Delta will bring moisture across the Tri-State this weekend, resulting in rain showers both days and a much more muggy feel to the air. Drier weather then returns towards the middle of the week, with sunshine coming back out.

Forecast

Talking weekend rains

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
Hurricane Delta (named after Greek letter) is onshore and weakening but still a formidable rain maker. Tony has a take on our weekend wetness.

Weather

Tony's Friday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier says a stellar run of sunshiny days will end this weekend, but the sun will make a return soon enough.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Last Rain-Free Day

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Here comes Hurricane Delta motoring toward the Gulf Coast loaded with wind, rain and rising seas. Tony headlines Delta's effects on our area starting with Friday.

News

First Warning Weather

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier said another stellar day is on tap before the remnants of Hurricane Delta head our way.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Looking Great, Feeling Great

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
How do you follow a gorgeous Wednesday? How about with a refreshing Thursday and warm Friday! Tony takes us on a fabulous weather journey.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a week filled with plentiful sunshine and perhaps some rain late in the forecast period from the remnants of now Hurricane Delta.