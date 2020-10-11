Herd almost cracks Top 25

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After Marshall’s dominating performance over Western Kentucky, it impressed many AP voters but not enough to get them back into the top 25.....barely. The Herd is the 26th ranked team in college football as they are now 3-0 in 2020. 7 teams are ranked ahead of Marshall who don’t play a game until October 24th at the earliest. That is when the Big Ten schedule finally begins and the Pac 12 starts November 7th. Here’s the full list of teams from Week 7.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Clemson (59) 4-0 1546 1

2. Alabama (2) 3-0 1463 2

3. Georgia (1) 3-0 1430 3

4. Notre Dame 3-0 1317 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1190 8

6. Ohio St. 0-0 1152 6

7. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1069 10

8. Cincinnati 3-0 971 11

9. Penn St. 0-0 970 9

10. Florida 2-1 904 4

11. Texas A&M 2-1 883 21

12. Oregon 0-0 817 12

13. Miami 3-1 790 7

14. Auburn 2-1 703 13

15. BYU 4-0 693 15

16. Wisconsin 0-0 633 16

17. SMU 4-0 522 18

18. Tennessee 2-1 463 14

19. Michigan 0-0 417 20

20. Iowa St. 3-1 405 24

21. Louisiana-Lafayette 3-0 342 23

22. Kansas St. 3-1 302 -

23. Virginia Tech 2-1 199 19

24. Minnesota 0-0 177 25

25. Southern Cal 0-0 124 -

Others receiving votes: Marshall 106, NC State 87, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 62, UCF 57, Boston College 43, Coastal Carolina 38, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 21, Memphis 12, Air Force 12, Liberty Flames 8, Mississippi 6, Arizona St. 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, TCU 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.