Herd Humbles Hilltoppers

Marshall improves to 3-0
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSAZ) - Dominating is one of the many adjectives that can describe Marshall’s win at Western Kentucky Saturday night. They jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead helped by 3 touchdowns from Brenden Knox. Just as impressive was the effort by the Herd’s defense where the Hilltoppers struggled for much of the game. Linebacker Tavante Beckett had 3 fumble recoveries on the night and one of them he returned for a touchdown.

Marshall is now 3-0 on the year and next play at Louisiana Tech on October 17th.

