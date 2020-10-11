Advertisement

Ky. Gov. and family in quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Beshear says his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove them Saturday and learned of a positive test later in the day.
Beshear says his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove them Saturday and learned of a positive test later in the day.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first family are in quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure.‬

Beshear says his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with them Saturday and learned of a positive test later in the day.

The family and trooper all wore face coverings but were within 6 feet of each other for longer than 15 minutes.

The Beshears have tested negative, and say they are feeling well and have no symptoms. They’ll be tested regularly until they are cleared.

The first family says they were not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

Beshear will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Positive case at Hurricane High School, 37 asked to quarantine

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This comes after school officials made an announcement on Thursday, asking fifty-seven people to quarantine after receiving two positive test results.

Local

Stage collapses at Dogwood Pass, several injured

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Four people were injured, including two with broken legs.

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
DHHR reports 215 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

Latest News

Video

Ball park brawl

Updated: 13 hours ago
Ball park brawl

Video

FestivALL Fall goes virtual

Updated: 13 hours ago
FestivALL Fall goes virtual

VOD Recordings

Herd beats WKU

Updated: 14 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

Local

Federal judges rule in GOP’s favor on Ohio ballot boxes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With his order once again intact, LaRose can proceed with an appeal of a U.S. district judge’s decision that limiting drop boxes impeded the the constitutional right of voting.

Local

Coronavirus cases set new single-day records in six U.S. states and worldwide

Updated: 17 hours ago
Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia all had record single-day increases in cases on Friday, according to NBC News' tally.