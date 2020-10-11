Ky. Gov. and family in quarantine after possible COVID exposure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear and the first family are in quarantine after a possible COVID-19 exposure.‬

Beshear says his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with them Saturday and learned of a positive test later in the day.

The family and trooper all wore face coverings but were within 6 feet of each other for longer than 15 minutes.

The Beshears have tested negative, and say they are feeling well and have no symptoms. They’ll be tested regularly until they are cleared.

The first family says they were not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

Beshear will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

