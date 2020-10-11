Advertisement

Nearly 1,300 additional COVID cases reported in Ohio; deaths near 5,000

Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the death toll stands at 4,999 Sunday.
Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the death toll stands at 4,999 Sunday.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nearly 5,000 Ohioans have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the death toll stands at 4,999 Sunday.

Two deaths were reported Sunday.

Another 1,291 cases were also reported raising the total number of cases to 168,749 since the start of the pandemic.

