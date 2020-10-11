Nearly 1,300 additional COVID cases reported in Ohio; deaths near 5,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nearly 5,000 Ohioans have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Data from the Ohio Dept. of Health shows the death toll stands at 4,999 Sunday.

Two deaths were reported Sunday.

Another 1,291 cases were also reported raising the total number of cases to 168,749 since the start of the pandemic.

