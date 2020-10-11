Advertisement

Off-duty officer saves man from heart attack at Home Depot

By KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (KOVR) - An off-duty officer in California says he was in the right place at the right time when a stop at Home Depot turned into a call to save a man’s life.

For Christina Ewell and her husband, Leonid Kasperovich, a casual Thursday morning trip to Home Depot took a near deadly turn Oct. 1 when Kasperovich suffered a heart attack.

“We were looking at 4-by-4s when all of a sudden, he put up his hands to rest. But instead of resting, he fell face first into the lumber and began to hyperventilate,” Ewell said.

“I’M HERE TO HELP” You do not need a badge to save someone’s life. On October 1st, Officer Matt Denton was off duty...

Posted by CHP - Modesto on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

That was when off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Denton jumped into action.

“She said, ‘He’s not breathing. He’s not breathing.’ So, at that point, I notice that he begins to turn blue,” Denton said.

The officer started doing CPR on the Home Depot floor, instructing Ewell how and when to perform mouth-to-mouth. It worked. Kasperovich was saved and taken to the hospital by paramedics shortly afterward.

“At first, it was just a sense of ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going. I’m losing him.’ And I was holding his head in my hands, watching him go,” Ewell said. “He saved my husband’s life.”

The family is forever grateful for Denton’s actions.

“We’d be at a morgue. We’d be at a funeral parlor right now, if it weren’t for Officer Denton,” Ewell said.

Though Denton is being hailed as a hero, the officer says he was just in the right place at the right time.

“It wasn’t about being a police officer. It was about being a human being. I knew if I didn’t act and didn’t use the skills that I knew how to do, that I’ve been trained to do, this guy would most likely lose his life,” he said. “For me, it was kind of a God moment: right time, right place.”

CHP Modesto says the incident is a reminder of how CPR training can save lives, and the department is urging people to learn the emergency technique.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

Ball park brawl

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ball park brawl

Video

FestivALL Fall goes virtual

Updated: 34 minutes ago
FestivALL Fall goes virtual

National

Off-duty officer performs CPR on floor of Home Depot to save man from heart attack

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Though the officer from California is being hailed as a hero, he says he was just in the right place at the right time.

National

Doctor says Trump won’t transmit virus, stays mum on tests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a memo, the doctor stated that Trump had reached day 10 from the onset of symptoms, had been free of fever for well over 24 hours, and that all symptoms had improved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Herd beats WKU

Updated: 1 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.

Local

Federal judges rule in GOP’s favor on Ohio ballot boxes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With his order once again intact, LaRose can proceed with an appeal of a U.S. district judge’s decision that limiting drop boxes impeded the the constitutional right of voting.

Local

Coronavirus cases set new single-day records in six U.S. states and worldwide

Updated: 4 hours ago
Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia all had record single-day increases in cases on Friday, according to NBC News' tally.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

Local

Hurricane Middle to learn remotely for the upcoming week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The district says because staff members at Hurricane Middle are in quarantine, in-person learning at the school will not be an option for Oct. 12-16.