Ohio State student shot, killed near campus; 18-year-old suspect charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police are investigating a early Sunday morning shooting that left a 23-year-old Ohio State student dead, WBNS reports.

Police found Chase Meola shot in a parking lot around 2 a.m., and he was pronounced dead on scene near the 100 block of 14th Avenue.

Ohio State told WBNS that it’s believed there was an altercation after party-goers were asked to leave a house party in the same area.

Ohio State said Meola was a fifth-year marketing major from Mahweh, New Jersey.

Police charged 18-year-old Kintie Mitchell Jr. with murder, according to WBNS.

“Students in need of support are encouraged to access counseling services by calling 614-292-5766. Faculty and staff who need support are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265,” the university wrote.

Please contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 with any tips.

