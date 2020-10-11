Advertisement

Ohio State student shot, killed near campus; 18-year-old suspect charged

Police found Chase Meola shot in a parking lot around 2 a.m., and he was pronounced dead on scene near the 100 block of 14th Avenue.
Police found Chase Meola shot in a parking lot around 2 a.m., and he was pronounced dead on scene near the 100 block of 14th Avenue.(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus police are investigating a early Sunday morning shooting that left a 23-year-old Ohio State student dead, WBNS reports.

Police found Chase Meola shot in a parking lot around 2 a.m., and he was pronounced dead on scene near the 100 block of 14th Avenue.

Ohio State told WBNS that it’s believed there was an altercation after party-goers were asked to leave a house party in the same area.

Ohio State said Meola was a fifth-year marketing major from Mahweh, New Jersey.

Police charged 18-year-old Kintie Mitchell Jr. with murder, according to WBNS.

“Students in need of support are encouraged to access counseling services by calling 614-292-5766. Faculty and staff who need support are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265,” the university wrote.

Please contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 with any tips.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Students to learn remotely at two Kanawha County schools

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
District officials say East Bank Middle will be eLearning for at least Monday, and Ruffner Elementary will be remote for the entire upcoming week.

Local

Stage collapses at Dogwood Pass, several injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Four people were injured, including two with broken legs.

Local

Positive case at Hurricane High School, 37 asked to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
This comes after school officials made an announcement on Thursday, asking fifty-seven people to quarantine after receiving two positive test results.

Local

Ky. Gov. and family in quarantine after possible COVID exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Beshear says his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove them Saturday and learned of a positive test later in the day.

Latest News

Local

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
DHHR reports 215 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

National

A senior warning sign for Trump: ‘Go Biden’ cry at Villages

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Sara Branscome’s golf cart whizzed down the smooth asphalt path that winds through The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, an expanse of beautiful homes, shops and entertainment venues that bills itself as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.”

Video

Ball park brawl

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ball park brawl

Video

FestivALL Fall goes virtual

Updated: 15 hours ago
FestivALL Fall goes virtual

VOD Recordings

Herd beats WKU

Updated: 16 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

Local

Family uses festival food truck for cancer treatment funds

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
One family is fighting for their son's life one meal at a time.