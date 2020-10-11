Positive case at Hurricane High School, 37 asked to quarantine

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thirty-seven people have been asked to quarantine after one person tested positive for the coronavirus from Hurricane High School.

This comes after school officials made an announcement on Thursday, asking fifty-seven people to quarantine after receiving two positive test results.

According to Principal Paul McClanahan, the staff at Hurricane High School has worked closely with the Putnam County Health Department to follow guidelines set by the WVDHHR.

