Shaq says he just voted for the first time

(CNN) – Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal said he just voted in an election for the first time, “and it feels good.”

He talked about it this week on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

O’Neal said he filled out an absentee ballot. He and his co-host also gave a primer on the American election process.

But the 48-year-old former Laker won’t reveal who got his vote.

