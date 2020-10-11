Advertisement

Shaq says he just voted for the first time

Shaquille O'Neal attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in New York.
Shaquille O'Neal attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal said he just voted in an election for the first time, “and it feels good.”

He talked about it this week on “The Big Podcast with Shaq.”

O’Neal said he filled out an absentee ballot. He and his co-host also gave a primer on the American election process.

But the 48-year-old former Laker won’t reveal who got his vote.

