Stage collapses at Dogwood Pass, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Oh (WSAZ) - A stage collapse at Dogwood Pass resulted in 4 people getting injured.

It happened on Saturday evening at 10:00 p.m. at 722 Adams Road in Beaver.

According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, the injuries include-- two people with broken legs, one person with a head injury, and one person who was experiencing seizures possibly from a head injury.

USEC and Beaver Fire Departments, as well as Pike County EMS Squads 3,4 and 7 responded to the scene, according to Nelson. Portsmouth Ambulance and Med Care Ambulance also responded.

Both MedFlight and AIREVAC were called, but were unable to fly due to conditions.

