Students to learn remotely at two Kanawha County schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at two schools in Kanawha County will be learning remotely Monday, despite the county’s gold status on the weekly color map.

District officials say East Bank Middle will be eLearning for at least Monday, and Ruffner Elementary will be remote for the entire upcoming week.

The rest of the district will begin offering 5-day in-person learning on Monday.

