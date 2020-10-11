West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 215 new positive cases and one additional death related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 18,128 and death toll to 382.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

“As we announce another death and send our sympathy, we also are grateful for our healthcare workers and all on the front line who continue to battle COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (139), Berkeley (1,222), Boone (268), Braxton (20), Brooke (137), Cabell (1004), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (51), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (172), Hardy (99), Harrison (528), Jackson (316), Jefferson (476), Kanawha (3,099), Lewis (48), Lincoln (198), Logan (686), Marion (322), Marshall (205), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (467), Mineral (183), Mingo (441), Monongalia (2,157), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (414), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (707), Raleigh (608), Randolph (321), Ritchie (19), Roane (70), Summers (63), Taylor (151), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (179), Wayne (438), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (411), Wyoming (137).

