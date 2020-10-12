41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Forty-one new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments made that announcement Monday.

The newest cases bring the total to 703 since the pandemic started in early spring. Of those, 555 have recovered.

Scioto County remains at a Level 3 (red) designation on the state health department’s metrics map.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.