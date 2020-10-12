Advertisement

66 students/staff from 4 Cabell County schools asked to quarantine

Sixty-six people from four schools in Cabell County have been asked to quarantine after confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
Sixty-six people from four schools in Cabell County have been asked to quarantine after confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Sixty-six people from four schools in Cabell County have been asked to quarantine after confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Monday night.

It says the quarantines involve Huntington High, Southside Elementary, Huntington Middle and Cabell Midland High schools.

Ten have been asked to quarantine from Huntington High, two are asked to quarantine from Southside Elementary, 18 are asked to quarantine from Huntington Middle, and 36 are asked to quarantine at Cabell Midland High.

School officials say the confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases last attended school on Friday, Oct. 9.

All of the four schools remain open on a blended learning schedule.

