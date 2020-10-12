Another death, 22 extra COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another death and 22 additional COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying there are 3,209 total COVID-19 cases in the county. That’s up 22 cases since Sunday.

Of those, 3,172 are confirmed cases and 37 are probable cases. Active cases are at 997, down one from Sunday. Recovered cases are at 2,114, up 22 from Sunday.

The latest death, an 85-year-old man, brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 98.

