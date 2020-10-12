Crews respond to fire in attic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a fire.

According to dispatchers, it happened near McCaw Lane and Marshall Avenue in Rand Monday morning around 10:30.

The fire started in the attic, according to officials with the Rand Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

Belle and Malden Fire Departments are also responding.

The cause is under investigation.

