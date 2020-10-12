Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in attic

According to dispatchers, it happened near McCaw Lane and Marshall Avenue in Rand Monday morning around 10:30.
According to dispatchers, it happened near McCaw Lane and Marshall Avenue in Rand Monday morning around 10:30.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a fire.

According to dispatchers, it happened near McCaw Lane and Marshall Avenue in Rand Monday morning around 10:30.

The fire started in the attic, according to officials with the Rand Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

Belle and Malden Fire Departments are also responding.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | First day of 5 day in-person learning in Kanawha County

Updated: seconds ago

Local

McConnell, McGrath to face off in debate

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
It’s set for 7 p.m. on the CW and on our live stream.

Local

One W.Va. county goes red on color-coded map

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 11, their percent positivity is 9.49 and their infection rate is 27.44.

Local

Three COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,578 active cases in the mountain state.

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

McConnell, McGrath ready for debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Kanawha County Schools begin full in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Second shooting in matter of hours in Huntington

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Health director asks residents to follow guidelines as Mingo County schools go remote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The school system is seeing a spike in cases but the health director says those cases are from community spread not within schools.

Breaking

UPDATE | Name released of victim in second Huntington shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
A second shooting in a matter of hours in Huntington has sent another victim to the hospital.