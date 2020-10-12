Advertisement

Facing metastatic breast cancer

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In the U.S., an estimated 168,000 women are living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC), the most advanced stage of breast cancer.

Medical treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are common, but it’s also important to provide patients with physical, mental and emotional strength.

Dr. Beth Baughman Dupree joined Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss what’s being done to provide practical and emotional support for people living with MBC.

