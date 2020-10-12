Advertisement

Five-day, in-person schedule starts in Kanawha County

Kanawha County on Monday followed a five-day, in-person schedule that called for all students to be back in the classroom at the same time.
Kanawha County on Monday followed a five-day, in-person schedule that called for all students to be back in the classroom at the same time.(Station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Kanawha County followed the last phase of their re-entry plan.

On Monday, the district followed a five-day, in-person schedule that called for all students to be back in the classroom at the same time.

For some schools in our district, this can be a challenge, but Kanawha City Elementary officials say students adjusted well.

About half of the school’s students are learning at home. This brings the physical student population down, making it easy to practice social distancing.

Children have to stay in their classrooms for the majority of the day, with exceptions to recess, lunch and special classes like physical education.

Officials say they are thankful for the week of blended learning.

“Today seems like we have been here a month,” said Cathi Bradley, the school principal.

For young children, following guidelines all the time can be difficult. So red lines have been placed in the school hallways to act as a social distancing reminder.

Like students elsewhere, they’re still getting used to going to school during a pandemic. For some, it can be hard to have to constantly wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Bradley said she knows things won’t be the same for a while, but if every day goes like Monday, students and teachers will be just fine.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

66 students/staff from 4 Cabell County schools asked to quarantine

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Cabell County Schools says the quarantines involve Huntington High, Southside Elementary, Huntington Middle and Cabell Midland High schools.

WSAZ Investigates

Duplicate COVID-19 negative tests leaving community members concerned

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Leaders in one part of our region are improving the odds of students returning to the classroom, but it’s leaving community members concerned.

Video

Hospitals implementing no visitation policy

Updated: 59 minutes ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Video

Ten arrested in two-state investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
First at 5, 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Latest News

Local

41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains at a Level 3 (red) designation on the state health department’s metrics map.

Local

Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana, and a subsequent search turned up about 110 pounds of suspected marijuana and 1,200 vials of suspected hash.

Local

Another death, 22 extra COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest death, an 85-year-old man, brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 98.

Local

Governor reports largest number of COVID-19 cases on a Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 80,930 total cases and 1,255 deaths.

Studio 3

Coach Chris’ top fitness shoes of 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Local

Two COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 17 deaths overall.