Five-day, in-person schedule starts in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students in Kanawha County followed the last phase of their re-entry plan.

On Monday, the district followed a five-day, in-person schedule that called for all students to be back in the classroom at the same time.

For some schools in our district, this can be a challenge, but Kanawha City Elementary officials say students adjusted well.

About half of the school’s students are learning at home. This brings the physical student population down, making it easy to practice social distancing.

Children have to stay in their classrooms for the majority of the day, with exceptions to recess, lunch and special classes like physical education.

Officials say they are thankful for the week of blended learning.

“Today seems like we have been here a month,” said Cathi Bradley, the school principal.

For young children, following guidelines all the time can be difficult. So red lines have been placed in the school hallways to act as a social distancing reminder.

Like students elsewhere, they’re still getting used to going to school during a pandemic. For some, it can be hard to have to constantly wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Bradley said she knows things won’t be the same for a while, but if every day goes like Monday, students and teachers will be just fine.

