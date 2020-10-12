Governor reports largest number of COVID-19 cases on a Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is reporting the largest number of coronavirus they’ve ever had on a Monday.

Governor Beshear says they have 643 new cases on Monday, October 12.

Three more people have died.

According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 80,930 total cases and 1,255 deaths.

13,615 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.