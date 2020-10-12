Advertisement

Herd’s Beckett Wins CUSA Award Again

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DALLAS, Tx. (WSAZ) - For the second time in three games, Marshall’s Tavante’ Beckett won the CUSA Defensive Player of the Week Award. Beckett tied a school record with three fumble recoveries in just over two and one-third quarters in Marshall’s 38-14 win at WKU on Saturday, the final resulting in a 38-yard touchdown return at the 9:20 mark of the third quarter.  All three turnovers led directly to Thundering Herd touchdowns.  He also posted two tackles as the Thundering Herd held the Hilltoppers scoreless until the final drive of the third quarter.  For the game, WKU converted just two of 12 times on third down.  Not only did his three fumble recoveries against the Hilltoppers tie the Marshall single-game record, but he now has five career fumble recoveries in 16 games.  This is Beckett’s second Defensive Player of the Week award in three games played.

