Hospitals implementing no visitation policy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Hospitals are implementing a no visitation policy.

This is in response to COVID-19 spread in the community.

According to Mountain Health Network, there is a no visitation policy for both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. It will go into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, October 12.

“This was a difficult decision, as we know the importance family plays in a patient’s recovery. But after considering what was best for our patients and employees, it was a decision we had to make,” said Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief clinical officer, MHN. “As community spread increases, we must adapt our policies in order to preserve everyone’s safety. We truly appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation.”

The following restrictions are in place until further notice for both CHH and SMMC:

No one will be permitted to accompany or visit a patient in the hospital with few exceptions. This restriction also applies to many persons previously considered essential caregivers.

One essential caregiver will be permitted to visit or remain with patients who are on pediatrics, labor and delivery, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and the Neonatal Therapeutic Unit (NTU) subject to the policies of each unit.

Compassionate exceptions to this restriction for patients nearing the end of life are to be authorized on a case-by-case basis.

For CHH and SMMC outpatient clinics, this includes Marshall Health and HIMG, urgent cares and ERs:

Family members or friends will not be allowed to accompany their loved ones into the office or exam room unless absolutely necessary.

One parent or guardian may accompany minors for outpatient visits.

If an essential caregiver is needed for assistance, only one person may accompany a patient and the caregiver will be asked to wait in their vehicle during the appointment.

Those visitors who are authorized will be identified with a badge provided to them at the entrance screening checkpoints. Mountain Health Network says additional visitors will not be allowed in the lobby areas. Hospital staff members will be required to wear their ID badge at all times.

The network says they will reassess their policy on a weekly basis and make adjustments as community spread allows.

