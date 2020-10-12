HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug bust in Huntington turned up nearly $250,000 worth of hash and marijuana and netted four arrests, Huntington Police said Monday.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Harvey Road after police received numerous drug complaints about a home.

Police said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana there, and a subsequent search turned up about 110 pounds of suspected marijuana and 1,200 vials of suspected hash.

Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs (WSAZ)

Officers say two of the suspects tried to run out the back door before they were taken into custody.

The suspects are identified as Gary McComas, 25, Brandon, McComas, 23, Blake Gundy, 25, and William Mayo, 63, all of Huntington. All face charges connected to possession and trafficking of drugs.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.