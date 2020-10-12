Advertisement

Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs

Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs
Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug bust in Huntington turned up nearly $250,000 worth of hash and marijuana and netted four arrests, Huntington Police said Monday.

It happened around 11 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Harvey Road after police received numerous drug complaints about a home.

Police said they noticed a strong odor of marijuana there, and a subsequent search turned up about 110 pounds of suspected marijuana and 1,200 vials of suspected hash.

Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs
Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs(WSAZ)

Officers say two of the suspects tried to run out the back door before they were taken into custody.

The suspects are identified as Gary McComas, 25, Brandon, McComas, 23, Blake Gundy, 25, and William Mayo, 63, all of Huntington. All face charges connected to possession and trafficking of drugs.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains at a Level 3 (red) designation on the state health department’s metrics map.

Local

Another death, 22 extra COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest death, an 85-year-old man, brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 98.

Local

Governor reports largest number of COVID-19 cases on a Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kentucky Public Health, there are 80,930 total cases and 1,255 deaths.

Studio 3

Coach Chris’ top fitness shoes of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.

Latest News

Local

Two COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 17 deaths overall.

Studio 3

Fall at Capitol Market

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Taylor heads to Capitol Market.

Studio 3

Facing metastatic breast cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Beth Baughman Dupree on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Milton Lions Club on Studio 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Brad Stewart and Bill Starkey on Studio 3.

Local

Fall foliage in the tri-state

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
We would love to see your fall foliage photos from across Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia!

Video

Fall at Capitol Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
Fall at Capitol Market