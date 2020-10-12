Latest KHSAA Football Rankings Are Released
Johnson Central and Paintsville still #1 in polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 135 1
2. Pikeville (5) 4-1 130 2
3. Newport Central Catholic - 4-0 109 3
4. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-0 94 4
5. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 3-1 78 6
6. Crittenden Co. - 4-1 72 7
7. Dayton - 5-0 50 8
(tie) Bethlehem - 4-1 50 5
9. Sayre - 5-0 23 10
10. Williamsburg - 0-2 12 9
Others receiving votes: Raceland 8. Bishop Brossart 5. Campbellsville 3. Nicholas Co. 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Somerset (14) 5-0 140 1
2. Mayfield - 4-1 113 4
3. Breathitt Co. - 3-0 104 3
4. Lex. Christian - 4-1 99 2
5. Beechwood - 3-2 88 5
6. West Carter - 5-0 67 8
7. Owensboro Catholic - 4-1 57 6
8. Danville - 3-1 36 7
9. Hancock Co. - 4-1 28 10
10. Caldwell Co. - 2-2 24 9
Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 4. Murray 3.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Elizabethtown (6) 5-0 124 2
2. Ashland Blazer (4) 3-0 122 3
3. Belfry (3) 3-2 117 1
4. Bardstown - 5-0 91 5
5. Russell - 5-0 87 6
6. Lou. DeSales (1) 2-2 80 4
7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 41 T9
8. Lou. Christian Academy - 2-2 39 8
9. Mercer Co. - 3-1 30 T9
10. Paducah Tilghman - 3-2 22 7
Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Bell Co. 4. Taylor Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Johnson Central (12) 4-0 137 1
2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-0 127 2
3. Lou. Central - 3-0 113 3
4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 90 4
5. Corbin - 3-1 88 5
6. Letcher County Central - 4-0 46 9
7. Wayne Co. - 2-2 44 10
8. Lex. Catholic - 2-2 41 6
9. Russell Co. - 4-0 23 NR
10. Hopkinsville - 2-1 17 NR
(tie) Knox Central - 2-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 14. 13, Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. 13, Calloway Co. 4. 15, Holmes 2. 15, Spencer Co. 2. 17, Lou. Waggener 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cov. Catholic (11) 4-0 132 1
2. South Warren (1) 3-0 120 2
3. Frederick Douglass (2) 3-1 115 3
4. Bowling Green - 3-1 98 4
5. Owensboro - 5-0 82 5
6. Scott Co. - 5-0 78 6
7. Southwestern - 5-0 58 7
8. Highlands - 3-2 28 9
9. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 23 10
10. South Oldham - 3-1 9 8
Others receiving votes: Collins 8. North Bullitt 8. Graves Co. 5. Greenwood 3. Lou. Fairdale 3.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Trinity (14) 4-0 140 1
2. North Hardin - 5-0 115 2
3. Lou. Male - 3-1 111 3
4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-2 101 4
5. Lou. St. Xavier - 1-2 74 6
6. Lex. Bryan Station - 4-1 68 7
7. McCracken County - 4-1 57 5
8. Dixie Heights - 3-2 38 10
9. Lou. Ballard - 1-2 22 8
10. Oldham Co. - 3-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 11. Meade Co. 9. Campbell Co. 3. Henderson Co. 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 1.Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.