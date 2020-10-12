Advertisement

Latest KHSAA Football Rankings Are Released

Johnson Central and Paintsville still #1 in polls
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 135 1

2. Pikeville (5) 4-1 130 2

3. Newport Central Catholic - 4-0 109 3

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-0 94 4

5. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 3-1 78 6

6. Crittenden Co. - 4-1 72 7

7. Dayton - 5-0 50 8

(tie) Bethlehem - 4-1 50 5

9. Sayre - 5-0 23 10

10. Williamsburg - 0-2 12 9

Others receiving votes: Raceland 8. Bishop Brossart 5. Campbellsville 3. Nicholas Co. 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (14) 5-0 140 1

2. Mayfield - 4-1 113 4

3. Breathitt Co. - 3-0 104 3

4. Lex. Christian - 4-1 99 2

5. Beechwood - 3-2 88 5

6. West Carter - 5-0 67 8

7. Owensboro Catholic - 4-1 57 6

8. Danville - 3-1 36 7

9. Hancock Co. - 4-1 28 10

10. Caldwell Co. - 2-2 24 9

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 4. Murray 3.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (6) 5-0 124 2

2. Ashland Blazer (4) 3-0 122 3

3. Belfry (3) 3-2 117 1

4. Bardstown - 5-0 91 5

5. Russell - 5-0 87 6

6. Lou. DeSales (1) 2-2 80 4

7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 41 T9

8. Lou. Christian Academy - 2-2 39 8

9. Mercer Co. - 3-1 30 T9

10. Paducah Tilghman - 3-2 22 7

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Bell Co. 4. Taylor Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (12) 4-0 137 1

2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-0 127 2

3. Lou. Central - 3-0 113 3

4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 90 4

5. Corbin - 3-1 88 5

6. Letcher County Central - 4-0 46 9

7. Wayne Co. - 2-2 44 10

8. Lex. Catholic - 2-2 41 6

9. Russell Co. - 4-0 23 NR

10. Hopkinsville - 2-1 17 NR

(tie) Knox Central - 2-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 14. 13, Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. 13, Calloway Co. 4. 15, Holmes 2. 15, Spencer Co. 2. 17, Lou. Waggener 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 4-0 132 1

2. South Warren (1) 3-0 120 2

3. Frederick Douglass (2) 3-1 115 3

4. Bowling Green - 3-1 98 4

5. Owensboro - 5-0 82 5

6. Scott Co. - 5-0 78 6

7. Southwestern - 5-0 58 7

8. Highlands - 3-2 28 9

9. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 23 10

10. South Oldham - 3-1 9 8

Others receiving votes: Collins 8. North Bullitt 8. Graves Co. 5. Greenwood 3. Lou. Fairdale 3.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (14) 4-0 140 1

2. North Hardin - 5-0 115 2

3. Lou. Male - 3-1 111 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-2 101 4

5. Lou. St. Xavier - 1-2 74 6

6. Lex. Bryan Station - 4-1 68 7

7. McCracken County - 4-1 57 5

8. Dixie Heights - 3-2 38 10

9. Lou. Ballard - 1-2 22 8

10. Oldham Co. - 3-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 11. Meade Co. 9. Campbell Co. 3. Henderson Co. 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 1.Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.

