McConnell, McGrath to face off in debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, are set to face off in a debate.

It’s set for 7 p.m. on the CW and on our live stream on the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com.

This debate will be hosted by our sister station, WKYT, with Gray Television. It’s also organized by the University of Kentucky Student Government. WKYT’s anchor and political editor, Bill Bryant, will moderate.

WKYT has outlined the precautions being taken for the debate:

Gray Television and WKYT have followed CDC and state public health guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols since the pandemic began.

Anyone entering a Gray facility must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 10 days and will have their temperature taken at the door.

During the debate, only the moderator and candidates will be in the studio, which uses robotic cameras. They will be at least 20 feet from one another and Plexiglas shields will be on the sides of the desks where the candidates are to be seated.

As an added precaution, all employees scheduled to work in WKYT’s building during the debate are being tested.

Also, each campaign was asked to keep its number of guests to a minimum.

The debate comes one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky.

