Advertisement

McConnell, McGrath to face off in debate

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and and Democratic challenger Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath(Mitch McConnell for Senate/Amy McGrath for Senate)
By WSAZ News Staff and WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, are set to face off in a debate.

It’s set for 7 p.m. on the CW and on our live stream on the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com.

This debate will be hosted by our sister station, WKYT, with Gray Television. It’s also organized by the University of Kentucky Student Government. WKYT’s anchor and political editor, Bill Bryant, will moderate.

WKYT has outlined the precautions being taken for the debate:

  • Gray Television and WKYT have followed CDC and state public health guidance on COVID-19 safety protocols since the pandemic began.
  • Anyone entering a Gray facility must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 10 days and will have their temperature taken at the door.
  • During the debate, only the moderator and candidates will be in the studio, which uses robotic cameras. They will be at least 20 feet from one another and Plexiglas shields will be on the sides of the desks where the candidates are to be seated.
  • As an added precaution, all employees scheduled to work in WKYT’s building during the debate are being tested.
  • Also, each campaign was asked to keep its number of guests to a minimum.

The debate comes one day before early in-person voting starts in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WSAZ Now Desk | First day of 5 day in-person learning in Kanawha County

Updated: moments ago

Local

Crews respond to fire in attic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to dispatchers, it happened near McCaw Lane and Marshall Avenue in Rand Monday morning around 10:30.

Local

One W.Va. county goes red on color-coded map

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 11, their percent positivity is 9.49 and their infection rate is 27.44.

Local

Three COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,578 active cases in the mountain state.

Latest News

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

McConnell, McGrath ready for debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Kanawha County Schools begin full in-person learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Second shooting in matter of hours in Huntington

Updated: 5 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Health director asks residents to follow guidelines as Mingo County schools go remote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The school system is seeing a spike in cases but the health director says those cases are from community spread not within schools.

Breaking

UPDATE | Name released of victim in second Huntington shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
A second shooting in a matter of hours in Huntington has sent another victim to the hospital.