Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for Huntington Council-At-Large

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate for Huntington Council-At-Large was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including goals and priorities for the city of Huntington, top two problems in the city and dealing with the issues of dilapidated housing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 18

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 17

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 16

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years