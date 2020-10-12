One W.Va. county goes red on color-coded map

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County has changed to red on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System Map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 11, their percent positivity was 9.49 and their infection rate was 27.44.

On Sunday, WSAZ reported Mingo County Schools would transition to remote learning after turning orange on the West Virginia Department of Education School Alert System Map. Click here for our story.

