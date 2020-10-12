Advertisement

One W.Va. county goes red on color-coded map

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 11, their percent positivity is 9.49 and their infection rate is 27.44.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 11, their percent positivity is 9.49 and their infection rate is 27.44.(WV DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County has changed to red on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System Map.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of October 11, their percent positivity was 9.49 and their infection rate was 27.44.

On Sunday, WSAZ reported Mingo County Schools would transition to remote learning after turning orange on the West Virginia Department of Education School Alert System Map. Click here for our story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Three COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 4,578 active cases in the mountain state.

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

McConnell, McGrath ready for debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Kanawha County Schools begin full in-person learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

News

Second shooting in matter of hours in Huntington

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Local

Health director asks residents to follow guidelines as Mingo County schools go remote

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The school system is seeing a spike in cases but the health director says those cases are from community spread not within schools.

Breaking

UPDATE | Name released of victim in second Huntington shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
A second shooting in a matter of hours in Huntington has sent another victim to the hospital.

Local

UPDATE | Shooting victim’s name released

Updated: 12 hours ago
Police say it happened on the 900 block of 21st Street.

Local

Elliott County schools cancel in-person activities due to ‘red’ status

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Elliott has been highlighted red since Saturday, when the number of cases rose above 25 per 100,000.

Local

Classroom at Cabell County school closed by COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A Pre-K classroom at Southside Elementary in Huntington has been shut down after a case of COVID-19 exposure was reported.