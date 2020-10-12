Advertisement

Second shooting in matter of hours in Huntington

Five hours after one person was injured in a shooting, another shooting has injured one person, just two blocks away from the initial crime scene.
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A second shooting in a matter of hours has sent another victim to the hospital.

The latest shooting took place about 3:15 Monday morning in the 800 block of 20th St. Cabell County dispatchers say there was one person shot. That person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition, or if any suspects have been identified.

The latest incident follows a shooting from just before 10 Sunday night in the 900 block of 21st St., two blocks away from the scene of Monday morning’s shooting One person was taken to the hospital following that shooting.

