Second shooting in matter of hours in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A second shooting in a matter of hours has sent another victim to the hospital.

The latest shooting took place about 3:15 Monday morning in the 800 block of 20th St. Cabell County dispatchers say there was one person shot. That person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition, or if any suspects have been identified.

The latest incident follows a shooting from just before 10 Sunday night in the 900 block of 21st St., two blocks away from the scene of Monday morning’s shooting One person was taken to the hospital following that shooting.

