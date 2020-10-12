Ten arrested in two-state investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten people have been arrested in connection to an investigation that spanned between two states.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, those arrested were from both Jackson County, West Virginia and Columbus, Ohio. Investigators called it a long term heroin investigation.

Deputy Seth Fisher worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency out of Charleston and Columbus, the US Marshal Service, Ravenswood Police Department, Ripley Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Deputies say Lewis Von Burks, aka “L”, from Columbus, was arrested and is known to supply opioids and heroin exclusively to Jackson County since 2009. Investigators say Burks’s sales met or exceeded $110,000 a year just in Jackson County, alone and contributed to multiple overdoses and likely deaths to countless Jackson County citizens during this time frame. According to the sheriff’s department. Burks has been a major drug target for years. Deputy Fisher was able to get a search warrant at Burks’s residence and seized a large amount of tar heroin.

Investigators say Lewis Von Burks, Jr., of Columbus, Ohio, is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy. Yanyail Scarberry is charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Possession With Intent to Deliver. Nicholas Cody Stuck is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Transporting Drugs Into The State, and Conspiracy. Zachariah Wilson is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy, and Transporting Drugs Into The State. Zachary Coleman is charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Possession With Intent To Deliver, and Conspiracy. Levi Coleman is charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, PWI, and Conspiracy. John Kulick is charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Possession With Intent To Deliver and Conspiracy. Amanda Kulick is charged with Transporting Drugs Into The State, Possession With Intent To Delivery and Conspiracy. Stormy Miller is charged with Conspiracy to Transport Drugs Into The State. William Workman is charged with Conspiracy to Transport Drugs Into The State.

