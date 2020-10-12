Three COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 12, 2020, there have been 638,821 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,281 total cases and 385 deaths.

The deaths include a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, and a 90-year old female from Kanawha County.

There are 4,578 active cases in the mountain state.

13,318 people have recovered, according to the WV DHHR.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (148), Berkeley (1,246), Boone (270), Braxton (21), Brooke (137), Cabell (1020), Calhoun (30), Clay (49), Doddridge (53), Fayette (691), Gilmer (51), Grant (174), Greenbrier (140), Hampshire (117), Hancock (173), Hardy (98), Harrison (552), Jackson (317), Jefferson (479), Kanawha (3,113), Lewis (49), Lincoln (198), Logan (687), Marion (324), Marshall (206), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (470), Mineral (187), Mingo (447), Monongalia (2,166), Monroe (169), Morgan (74), Nicholas (142), Ohio (415), Pendleton (57), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (710), Raleigh (612), Randolph (323), Ritchie (19), Roane (74), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (47), Tyler (22), Upshur (183), Wayne (443), Webster (13), Wetzel (69), Wirt (20), Wood (413), Wyoming (138).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.