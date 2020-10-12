Two COVID-19 deaths in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 76-year-old man and a 79-year-old man passed away as of Monday, October 12.

There have been 17 deaths overall.

Five more positive cases were reported on Monday.

One person has recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 432 since the start of the outbreak.

