WSAZ Now Desk | Kanawha County moves to 5-day in-person learning model

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A week after Kanawha County schools resumed in-person learning through a blended learning approach, students are now returning to class 5 days a week.

Chaelesse Delpleche is live at Kanawha City Elementary with a look at the safety protocols in place and how many students are back in the school.

