100th COVID-19 death reported in W.Va. county

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One hundred Kanawha County residents have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the county’s 99th and 100th deaths were a 73-year-old male and a 94-year-old male.

“We send our condolences to the families of those we have lost to this disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “One hundred lives lost is too many.  We must do what we can to stop this virus from continuing to spread.  We cannot let those lost be a number, they were a person who had family and friends, and the entire community mourns their passing.”

