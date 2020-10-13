Advertisement

UPDATE | Ohio adds new COVID-19 Dashboard

12 more deaths have been reported. 5,017 people have died since the start of the pandemic.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE 10/13/20 @ 2:44 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says they have launched a new dashboard.

It will help private entities that are administering coronavirus tests.

Governor DeWine says they know pharmacists, nursing homes, colleges, universities, employers and others administering tests may struggle to find a lab to run their samples.

This new dashboard, called the Lab Capacity Database, provides self-reported information about labs that can run tests. It will also include hours of operation, types of tests they accept, estimated turn-around time and locations.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/13/20 @ 2:14 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says they are reporting 1,447 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Governor DeWine says in the last seven days, the state of Ohio has averaged 1,475 cases per day by the report date. Ohio was averaging a little over 1,000 cases per day two weeks ago.

51 counties are Level 3 or Red with the Ohio Public Health Advisory system, including Lawrence, Pike and Scioto Counties. This means there is very high exposure and spread.

144,903 cases are presumed recovered.

