12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Twelve new COVID-19 cases are reported in Scioto County.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County health departments made that announcement Tuesday.

There have been 715 total cases since the pandemic began, 557 of which have recovered. The age range of those affected has been from 15 months to 97 years old.

One hundred forty-nine cases remain active.

There have been nine deaths.

Scioto County is still considered Level 3 (red) on the state Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

