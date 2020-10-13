Advertisement

20 quarantined after COVID-19 case at Greenup County High School

Twenty people have been asked to quarantine after a student from Greenup County High School tested positive for COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Twenty people have been asked to quarantine after a student from Greenup County High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenup County Schools made that announcement Tuesday. School officials say the health department has been helping to contact trace.

The student who tested positive also is in quarantine and will not return to in-person instruction until cleared by the Greenup County Health Department.

School officials said the school will be deeply cleaned and sanitized.

