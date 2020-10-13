776 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced there were nearly 800 new cases of the coronavirus.

Kentucky Public Health says there are 776 new cases and 14 more COVID-19 related deaths.

As of October 13, there have been 81,691 total cases and 1,269 deaths.

Gov. Beshear says he and his entire family tested negative for COVID-19. They will be tested again Friday. He is holding his press conferences virtually because he and his family are in quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.‬

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.