776 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in Kentucky

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced there were nearly 800 new cases of the coronavirus.

Kentucky Public Health says there are 776 new cases and 14 more COVID-19 related deaths.

As of October 13, there have been 81,691 total cases and 1,269 deaths.

Gov. Beshear says he and his entire family tested negative for COVID-19. They will be tested again Friday. He is holding his press conferences virtually because he and his family are in quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposure.‬

