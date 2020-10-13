Advertisement

City to offer free PPE to businesses

By WSAZ News Staff
Oct. 13, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington says they will start offering free personal protective equipment to businesses.

They will start offering free PPE on Wednesday, October 14. This will be to businesses with 100 or less employees.

You can get disposable masks, hand sanitizer, packages of disinfectant wipes, individual sanitizing wipes, gloves and protective eyewear.

Businesses can call 304-696-5536 to place orders. It will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Once the order is done, a representative from the city’s finance department will call to notify the business that their order can be picked up at the mayor’s office at City Hall.

This will be going on as long as supplies last.

This isn’t the first time the city has distributed free PPE to businesses. In June, Mayor Williams, city council members and city employees delivered free PPE to over 100 small businesses for free to help them emerge from the shutdown.

“Helping one another through struggling times is the true Huntington spirit,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Our businesses have had to make significant changes to their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. City Council and I are committed to doing everything we can to provide them with financial relief and support.”

