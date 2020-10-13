Floyd Central High School moved to virtual learning after COVID-19 case

Advertisement

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Instruction at Floyd Central High School will be virtual the rest of this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins made that announcement Monday evening.

Adkins said the Floyd County Health Department asked all in-person instruction be moved to virtual as contact tracing is underway.

The virtual classes also extend to the Floyd County Area Technology Center and the Floyd County School of Innovation.

Adkins said no extracurricular activities, games or practices will take place Tuesday and will be monitored accordingly the rest of the week as results come back from contact tracing.

