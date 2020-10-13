Advertisement

High school closes for two weeks due to COVID-19

School desks
School desks(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fairland High School will be shut down for two weeks.

According to the Fairland Local School District, there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 in at least one student or staff member at the high school.

The district says they are working with the Lawrence County Health Department and anyone who is a close contact will be notified by the health department.

Fairland High School will reopen October 27.

The school district says there are no other positive cases in any of the other buildings. The other schools will remain open.

