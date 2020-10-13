Advertisement

Man indicted for murder in 39-year-old cold case

It happened in August of 1981 in Beckley.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An indictment has been secured in a cold case that happened nearly 40 years ago.

According to the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says they have an indictment for the cold case homicide of Cynthia Jane Miller. It happened in August of 1981 in Beckley.

Earl James Robbins, 64, has been indicted for Miller’s murder. He has also been indicted for an unrelated kidnapping and sexual assault that happened in the same time period, officials say.

The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau, Crimestoppers of West Virginia and West Virginia State Police also assisted in the indictment.

