Midland Retakes Top Spot In WV Class AAA
Unbeaten Knights ranked #1 this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week 7 of the WVSSAC high school football computer rankings has another team in the top spot. Cabell Midland jumped from #5 to #1 on Tuesday with their 4-0 record. The Knights play at George Washington this coming Saturday. Bridgeport is 2nd followed by GW with South Charleston and Oak Hill rounding out the top 5. Here’s the rest of the top 16 teams who are vying for playoff positions when those begin next month.
WV Class AAA
1. Cabell Midland
2. Bridgeport
3. George Washington
4. South Charleston
5. Oak Hill
6. Martinsburg
7. Musselman
8. Wheeling Park
9. Spring Valley
10. St. Albans
11. Spring Mills
12. Ripley
13. Hurricane
14. John Marshall
15. Princeton Senior
16. Greenbrier East
WV Class AA
1. Bluefield
2. Oak Glen
3. Frankfort
4. Liberty Raleigh
5. North Marion
6. Robert C. Byrd
7. Sissonville
8. Keyser
9. Clay County
10. Fairmont Senior
11. Elkins
12. Lewis County
12. Braxton County
12. Pt. Pleasant
15. Lincoln
16. Poca
WV Class A
1. Doddridge County
2. Midland Trail
3. Greenbrier West
4. Petersburg
5. Tug Valley
6. St. Mary’s
7. Williamstown
8. Clay-Batelle
9. Buffalo
10. East Hardy
11. Tygarts Valley
12. Ritchie County
12. Gilmer County
14. Summers County
15. Wirt County
16. Man
