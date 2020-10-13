Advertisement

Midland Retakes Top Spot In WV Class AAA

Unbeaten Knights ranked #1 this week
Cabell Midland is the new #1 team in WV Class AAA football
By Jim Treacy
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week 7 of the WVSSAC high school football computer rankings has another team in the top spot. Cabell Midland jumped from #5 to #1 on Tuesday with their 4-0 record. The Knights play at George Washington this coming Saturday. Bridgeport is 2nd followed by GW with South Charleston and Oak Hill rounding out the top 5. Here’s the rest of the top 16 teams who are vying for playoff positions when those begin next month.

WV Class AAA

1. Cabell Midland

2. Bridgeport

3. George Washington

4. South Charleston

5. Oak Hill

6. Martinsburg

7. Musselman

8. Wheeling Park

9. Spring Valley

10. St. Albans

11. Spring Mills

12. Ripley

13. Hurricane

14. John Marshall

15. Princeton Senior

16. Greenbrier East

WV Class AA

1. Bluefield

2. Oak Glen

3. Frankfort

4. Liberty Raleigh

5. North Marion

6. Robert C. Byrd

7. Sissonville

8. Keyser

9. Clay County

10. Fairmont Senior

11. Elkins

12. Lewis County

12. Braxton County

12. Pt. Pleasant

15. Lincoln

16. Poca

WV Class A

1. Doddridge County

2. Midland Trail

3. Greenbrier West

4. Petersburg

5. Tug Valley

6. St. Mary’s

7. Williamstown

8. Clay-Batelle

9. Buffalo

10. East Hardy

11. Tygarts Valley

12. Ritchie County

12. Gilmer County

14. Summers County

15. Wirt County

16. Man

