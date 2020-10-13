Pikeville sees a boom in small businesses opening

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Several small business owners are making their dreams a reality in Pikeville.

According to Pikeville Economic Executive Director Jill Fraley Dosten, since Pikeville has reopened during the pandemic, seven businesses have opened their doors.

Three of those small businesses opened within the same week.

“We’re happy to be able to fulfill long life dreams of these business owners, and we’re proud of that,” Dosten said.

The dream of having her storefront is one Tonya Jones has been thinking about for years. Jones opened up a metaphysical supply store where she sells handmade dream catchers, crystals, and offers negativity clearing treatments.

“This has been a dream of mine for many, many years,” Jones said.

She hopes her storefront brings community members peace.

“If I can bring a little peace to just one person, then I would never have to sell anything else or do anything else. I’ve completed my purpose,” Jones said.

On Caroline Avenue, Andi Cecil opened Rejuvenate, a luxury spa aiming to bring customers serenity at an affordable cost.

“We know these people who are driving to Huntington, Lexington, Johnson City to have these services done and there’s no reason to take our money and economy to other places when we could just keep it here local,” Cecil said.

Rejuvenate offers spa services from facials to botox, to make up classes and birthday parties.

From home decor to fashion, Two Chicks and Company owner Emily Hall is expanding her business with an additional storefront in her hometown.

“This community has poured into me my whole life, it’s the least thing I can do to pour it back into them,” Hall said.

While her Lexington storefront is temporarily closed, Hall says it will reopen next year.

