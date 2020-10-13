Putnam County back to five days, in-person classes

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some kids and parents may be screaming “finally” after in-person students can now go back to school all five days.

Putnam County Schools allowed the full-time change to happen Monday for every school in the county except for one middle school.

WSAZ reported last week that because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Hurricane Middle School soccer program, 69 people had to quarantine from the school. However, that was only one of three schools that had students and staff needing to quarantine.

On Friday, WSAZ also reported an additional number of people from Hurricane High School and Mountain View Elementary having to also quarantine, leaving roughly 140 people isolated in total.

Putnam County Schools then announced on Saturday that Hurricane Middle School would have to learn remotely for this week because of the several staff members in quarantine.

Putnam County parent Debbie Wilkes has three of her kids in the school system: two are in elementary and one is at Hurricane Middle School.

“He was disappointed he didn’t get to go to school,” Wilkes said. “We tried the whole virtual thing when it happened and schools closed in March, April but (my kids are) just not virtual learners.”

Wilkes said even though there has been several placed in quarantine, she still thinks five days a week is the best option for her children.

“It’s tough, I’m hoping they can all go back five days a week again starting next week so we can get back to somewhat normal ... whatever normal may be for us now.”

Currently, Hurricane Middle School is the only school in Putnam County that has been closed due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.