Quarantine lifted at Hurricane Middle School

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County School officials say 65-plus students and four faculty/staff members from Hurricane Middle School were told Tuesday they no longer needed to quarantine.

WSAZ first reported last week about 69 individuals from HMS being quarantined after one positive case in the school.

In addition on Tuesday, Putnam County Schools announced that five people have been asked to quarantine from Conner Street Elementary after a positive COVID-19 case there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.