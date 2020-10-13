Advertisement

Quarantine lifted at Hurricane Middle School

Putnam County School officials say 65-plus students and four faculty/staff members from Hurricane Middle School were told Tuesday they no longer needed to quarantine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County School officials say 65-plus students and four faculty/staff members from Hurricane Middle School were told Tuesday they no longer needed to quarantine.

WSAZ first reported last week about 69 individuals from HMS being quarantined after one positive case in the school.

In addition on Tuesday, Putnam County Schools announced that five people have been asked to quarantine from Conner Street Elementary after a positive COVID-19 case there.

