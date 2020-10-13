Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell and Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath square off in Ky. debate

The one and only debate between U.S. Senatorial candidates from Kentucky started Monday night with the topic that has dominated 2020: COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The one and only debate between U.S. Senatorial candidates from Kentucky started Monday night with the topic that has dominated 2020: COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader, incumbent Mitch McConnell, R, defended the Senate’s response to COVID-19 while Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, D, criticized the timing and the overall response to the pandemic.

McGrath also said McConnell has failed to lead when it comes to a second COVID-19 relief bill to help struggling Americans during this time. McConnell said doing what the Democratic proposed package suggests was also creating an impasse.

As far as the U.S. Supreme Court hearings that started Monday, McConnell called nominee Amy Coney Barrett an extraordinary nominee and said that the seat, vacated by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, should be filled now.

McGrath said the vote should not be taken until the election has been decided.

When asked if she would be in favor of packing the Supreme Court, McGrath didn’t answer directly but went on to say, “We should be working on unpacking the Senate.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

