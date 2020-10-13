UPDATE | Roads blocked as crews battle fire at apartment complex

UPDATE 10/13/20 @ 9:38 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Fire officials believe they have gotten everyone out of a burning apartment complex.

It started Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Perry Street.

The complex has been rebuilt multiple times and has multiple roofs on it, which has made it more difficult for firefighters.

Crews say they couldn’t gain any headway while they were fighting the fire offensively, so they started extinguishing defensively.

Officials say it wasn’t safe for firefighters to be inside while fighting the fire and decided to let the fire continue to burn.

According to the Greenup Fire Department, no one was hurt.

The Chief Engineer of the Greenup Fire Department tells WSAZ they did three searches of the building.

They are trying to save the properties around the apartment complex.

There is a shelter at the Greenup United Methodist Church that will help those affected by this fire. The Red Cross is also there.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/13/20 @ 8:33 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - An apartment complex has caught on fire.

Dispatchers say it happened Tuesday morning around 7:30 on Perry Street near the Greenup County Library.

Greenup County E-911 is asking everyone to avoid the downtown section of Greenup in that area. Roads are blocked off.

According to the Road Superintendent for Greenup, the building was engulfed and flames were going through the roof. He says the complex used to be a school, but has since been turned into an apartment building.

Several crews are on scene, including fire departments from Greenup, Flatwoods, Wurtland, and Russell.

