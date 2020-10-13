Advertisement

UPDATE | Roads blocked as crews battle fire at apartment complex

Fire reported at apartment complex in Greenup County
Fire reported at apartment complex in Greenup County(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 10/13/20 @ 9:38 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Fire officials believe they have gotten everyone out of a burning apartment complex.

It started Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Perry Street.

The complex has been rebuilt multiple times and has multiple roofs on it, which has made it more difficult for firefighters.

Crews say they couldn’t gain any headway while they were fighting the fire offensively, so they started extinguishing defensively.

Officials say it wasn’t safe for firefighters to be inside while fighting the fire and decided to let the fire continue to burn.

According to the Greenup Fire Department, no one was hurt.

The Chief Engineer of the Greenup Fire Department tells WSAZ they did three searches of the building.

They are trying to save the properties around the apartment complex.

There is a shelter at the Greenup United Methodist Church that will help those affected by this fire. The Red Cross is also there.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/13/20 @ 8:33 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - An apartment complex has caught on fire.

Dispatchers say it happened Tuesday morning around 7:30 on Perry Street near the Greenup County Library.

Greenup County E-911 is asking everyone to avoid the downtown section of Greenup in that area. Roads are blocked off.

According to the Road Superintendent for Greenup, the building was engulfed and flames were going through the roof. He says the complex used to be a school, but has since been turned into an apartment building.

Several crews are on scene, including fire departments from Greenup, Flatwoods, Wurtland, and Russell.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City to offer free PPE to businesses

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
They will start offering free PPE on Wednesday, October 14.

News

W.Va. Gubernatorial Debate tonight on CW

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

W.Va. voter's registration deadline today

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell and Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath square off in Ky. debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Covid testing sites announced in Kanawha Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
WSAZ Today

Breaking

UPDATE | One lane of W.Va. Turnpike North opens after person hit

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Northbound lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike are closed just north of Mahan after a person was hit by a car.

News

Putnam County back to five days, in-person classes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tori Yorgey
Students who chose the in-person option are allowed to go back to school all five days starting this week.

Local

Floyd Central High School moved to virtual learning after COVID-19 case

Updated: 11 hours ago
The virtual classes also extend to the Floyd County Area Technology Center and the Floyd County School of Innovation.

News

Huntington drug bust nets four arrests, $250,000 worth of drugs

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Four suspects were arrested.