Two COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 13, 2020, there have been 644,019 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,555 total cases and 387 deaths.

The deaths include an 84-year old male from Cabell County and an 85-year old male from Kanawha County.

There are 4,687 active cases.

13,481 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (149), Berkeley (1,268), Boone (269), Braxton (21), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,045), Calhoun (30), Clay (51), Doddridge (55), Fayette (694), Gilmer (54), Grant (176), Greenbrier (143), Hampshire (117), Hancock (177), Hardy (98), Harrison (564), Jackson (331), Jefferson (480), Kanawha (3,162), Lewis (53), Lincoln (199), Logan (694), Marion (330), Marshall (218), Mason (156), McDowell (99), Mercer (478), Mineral (189), Mingo (453), Monongalia (2,169), Monroe (169), Morgan (80), Nicholas (156), Ohio (417), Pendleton (59), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (719), Raleigh (616), Randolph (338), Ritchie (20), Roane (75), Summers (64), Taylor (153), Tucker (48), Tyler (22), Upshur (182), Wayne (448), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (426), Wyoming (143).

