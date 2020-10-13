Advertisement

Voter registration deadline is Tuesday in West Virginia

Eligible voters can register to vote online, in person or by mail by Tuesday’s deadline.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in West Virginia.

It also is the last day for a current voter to update their registration if they’ve moved to another address, changed their name since the last election or want to update their party affiliation.

Voters have the option of casting their ballots in-person on Election Day, during a 10-day early voting period or by requesting an absentee ballot.

The early voting period starts Oct. 21.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28.

