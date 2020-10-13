West Virginia Gubernatorial Debate set for Tuesday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango are set to participate in their only scheduled debate before the election on November 3.

It will be held in Morgantown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

You can watch the debate on WSAZ’s live stream or on the CW.

The debate is sponsored by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

