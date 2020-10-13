Advertisement

West Virginia Gubernatorial Debate set for Tuesday night

It will be held in Morgantown at 7 p.m.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango are set to participate in their only scheduled debate before the election on November 3.

It will be held in Morgantown at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13.

You can watch the debate on WSAZ’s live stream or on the CW.

The debate is sponsored by the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.

