WSAZ Now Desk | First W.Va. gubernatorial debate set for Tuesday

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice and Democratic challenger Ben Salango are set to participate in their only scheduled debate before the election on November 3.

It will take place Tuesday night in Morgantown at 7 p.m. You can watch on the CW or the WSAZ App.

The WSAZ Now Desk is live with a preview of some of the key issues in the state that the two are expected to debate.

